July 18 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Announcement of acquisition price for new shares and new bonds

* Fixed acquisition price per treasury share was fixed at eur 3.25 euros ($3.59).

* Fixed acquisition price per treasury bond is 71.25 % of nominal value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)