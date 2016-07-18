FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Init innovation in traffic systems raises FY revenues and profit targets
July 18, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Init innovation in traffic systems raises FY revenues and profit targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Init AG :

* Increases its 2016 targets for revenues and profit

* New revenues and profit forecast following a takeover

* Now expects that init will in current fiscal year generate revenues of 106 million euros ($117.23 million) (previous forecast: 100 million euros) and operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of more than 12 million euros (previous: 8 million euros) at group level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

