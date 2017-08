July 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Rohstoff AG :

* Said on Monday sucessful completion of bond placement

* Total proceeds from conversion of the old bond 2013/2018 into the new one and placement with institutional and private investors amounted to 40.6 million euros ($44.95 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)