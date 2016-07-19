FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance Pharma says does not see any issues over market access
July 19, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alliance Pharma says does not see any issues over market access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Alliance Pharma Plc

* Do not anticipate any issues over market access due to uk's decision to leave european union

* If current exchange rates prevail sees modest benefit to our sales and financial performance

* H1 sales 3.5 million stg

* Performed in line with board's expectations with sales more than doubling to £46.4m (2015: £22.8m) for 6 mths to 30 june

* Too early to assess long-term impact of uk's decision to leave european union

* Do not expect to be adversely affected by current sterling exchange rate volatility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

