a year ago
BRIEF-IG Group full-year proft rises
#Financials
July 19, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IG Group full-year proft rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Fy strong revenue performance across all geographic regions

* Final dividend of 22.95 pence per share; full year dividend up 11.5% to 31.40 pence per share

* We remain confident that we can deliver further attractive growth going forward - ceo

* Final dividend 22.95 penceper share

* Total dividend 31.4 penceper share

* Fy profit before tax up 7.6% to £207.9 million

* £197.9 million of own funds (2) generated from operations

* Fy net trading revenue (1) up 14% at £456.3 million

* Experienced a real-world test of our systems, processes and risk management with uk's eu referendum - CEO

* Ig avails itself of 'passporting' regime in using its uk licence to operate across eu, decision to leave eu does not change much in short term - CEO

* Will put plans in place to deal with eu vote... And be ready to act if required to ensure we can continue to operate across europe - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
