BRIEF-ADO Properties acquires 1,905 units in Berlin for 218 mln euros

July 20 (Reuters) - ADO Properties Sarl :
* Increases its portfolio by more than 10 pct with the acquisitions of 1,905 units in Berlin
* Purchase price for 100 pct of acquired assets amounts to 218 million euros
* Says due to characteristics of acquired assets and their micro-locations we see good growth potential in future
* Closing of transactions is expected to occur until end of August 2016
* Expects no material impact on net asset value (NAV) per share at acquisition