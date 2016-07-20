FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ADO Properties acquires 1,905 units in Berlin for 218 mln euros
July 20, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ADO Properties acquires 1,905 units in Berlin for 218 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - ADO Properties Sarl :

* Increases its portfolio by more than 10 pct with the acquisitions of 1,905 units in Berlin

* Purchase price for 100 pct of acquired assets amounts to 218 million euros

* Says due to characteristics of acquired assets and their micro-locations we see good growth potential in future

* Closing of transactions is expected to occur until end of August 2016

* Expects no material impact on net asset value (NAV) per share at acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
