a year ago
BRIEF-Buwog says shareholder base much bigger after Sapinda stake sold
July 20, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Buwog says shareholder base much bigger after Sapinda stake sold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Buwog

* Buwog welcomes placement of Sapinda stake

* Buwog's shareholder base has expanded significantly through placement to a broad range of international investors

* Largest stake in Buwog totaling 10% is now held by Immofinanz

* These shares, however, are intended to proportionally service convertible bonds issued by Immofinanz mostly due in 2018

* Buwog welcomes the placement of the sapinda stake

* Through yesterday's placement of all of Buwog shares formerly held by Sapinda totaling 18.6% of all shares outstanding a significant increase of buwog's free float has been achieved.

* Quick take-up of shares by market proves strong interest in Buwog's business model and its strategic positioning", says Andreas Segal, deputy CEO and CFO of Buwog Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
