a year ago
BRIEF-bmp Holding sells its shares in komoot GmbH
July 20, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-bmp Holding sells its shares in komoot GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - bmp Holding AG :

* Sells its shares in komoot GmbH

* Has successfully sold its 7.74 pct stake in Potsdam-based komoot GmbH to private investors

* This generated high, six-figure proceeds of slightly more than current book value of investment

* Sale of komoot reduces remaining venture capital portfolio from 20 investments at start of 2015 to now 10 entities with a current value of around 14 million euros ($15.42 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

