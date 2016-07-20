BRIEF-bmp Holding sells its shares in komoot GmbH

July 20 (Reuters) - bmp Holding AG :

* Sells its shares in komoot GmbH

* Has successfully sold its 7.74 pct stake in Potsdam-based komoot GmbH to private investors

* This generated high, six-figure proceeds of slightly more than current book value of investment

* Sale of komoot reduces remaining venture capital portfolio from 20 investments at start of 2015 to now 10 entities with a current value of around 14 million euros ($15.42 million)