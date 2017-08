July 20 (Reuters) - RNTS Media NV :

* Completes acquisition of Inneractive and successfully places open 50 million euros of convertible bonds

* Acquisition has been financed through full placement of 50 million euros ($55.04 million) tap issue remaining from RNTS' 2015 150 million euros convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)