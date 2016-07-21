FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nichols H1 revenue rose 3.3 pct to 56.5 million stg
July 21, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nichols H1 revenue rose 3.3 pct to 56.5 million stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Nichols Plc :

* Says h1 2016 revenue 56.5 million stg

* Says operating profit margin profit before tax +9.2 pct

* Says expect performance in second half of 2016 to continue trend seen in first six months of year

* Says we will re-launch Feel Good brand in autumn ahead of important Christmas trading period into both still and carbonate categories

* H1 revenue rose 3.3 pct to 56.5 million stg

* Interim dividend up 12.5 pct to 9 pence per share

* Says H1 PBT margin 21 pct versus 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

