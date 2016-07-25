FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hiscox says H1 pretax profit before currency 118.7 mln stg
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hiscox says H1 pretax profit before currency 118.7 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd

* Hiscox retail continues to perform well, and was biggest contributor to profit in first half.

* Hiscox london market grew by 9.7% in local currency, benefiting from new classes of business and expertise in niche areas.

* Profit before tax excluding foreign exchange gain or loss £118.7 million (2015: £150.8 million).

* Earnings per share were 70.4p (2015: 43.7p) and net tangible assets per share grew to 545.3p (2015: 462.8p).

* Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 8.5 penceper share

* Hiscox usa delivered growth of 32.8% in local currency.

* Board of hiscox ltd has declared an interim dividend for 2016 of 8.5p per share (2015: 8.0p) an increase of 6.3%.

* There is a great deal of uncertainty about what is going to happen now uk has voted to leave european union. We are preparing for a range of outcomes

* Ross written premium grew by 9.3% to £244.4 million (2015: £223.6 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.