a year ago
BRIEF-Skanska divests Skanska Installation to Assemblin for about SEK 225 million
July 25, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skanska divests Skanska Installation to Assemblin for about SEK 225 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska divests Skanska Installation to Assemblin for about 225 million Swedish crowns ($26 million)

* Says signed an agreement to sell 100 percent of the share capital in Skanska Installation to Assemblin

* Says purchase price is about 225 million on a debt free basis

* Says transaction will not have any material result effect

* Says sale includes the entire Skanska Installation operations, all employees and assets.

* In 2015 Skanska Installation had about 830 employees, the revenue amounted to about SEK 1.5 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6557 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

