BRIEF-Comdirect Bank H1 pretax profit of 87.9 mln euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG :

* Earnings of more than eur216m in first half-year

* H1 net interest income after provisions for possible loan losses fell 9 pct below previous year's figure (69.0 mln euros) to 63.0 million euros ($69.32 million)

* H1 pretax profit 87.9 million euros

* Generated total income of 216.1 million euros in first six months of year (previous year: 190.3 mln euros)

* Profitability target for 2016 as a whole: more than 19 pct return on equity before tax