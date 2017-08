July 27 (Reuters) - Pantaleon Entertainment AG :

* Releases revenue estimates for first half of 2016

* Said on Tuesday H1 result from ordinary business activities of -2.5 million euros ($2.75 million) (previous year: -0.95 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)