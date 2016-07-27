BRIEF-Rightmove confident on outlook despite Brexit uncertainty

July 27 (Reuters) - Rightmove

* Half-Year report

* Revenue up 16% year on year with growth across all business areas

* H1 underlying operating profit rose 17 percent to 82.3 million stg

* Interim dividend increased by 3.0p to 19.0p (2015: 16.0p) per ordinary share, up 19%

* Economic outlook is more uncertain due to result of EU referendum

* The visibility provided by our subscription model coupled with the value provided by our products and the strength of the Rightmove brand and traffic give us confidence in delivering expectations for the current year