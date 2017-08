July 27 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG :

* Purchase agreement signed for office property in Kiel

* Purchase price is around 20.9 million euros ($22.97 million)

* Completion of property and handover to tenant expected to be in mid-2017