a year ago
BRIEF-Grenke H1 net profit up 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
July 28, 2016 / 5:42 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grenke H1 net profit up 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Grenke AG :

* Consolidated group net profit in the first half-year rises 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros ($54.88 million) - net profit forecast raised for 2016

* Upward revision in 2016 net profit forecast: consolidated group net profit now expected in range of 98 - 102 million euros (previous forecast: 93 - 98 million euros)

* Raising net profit forecast for current 2016 fiscal year and expects net profit in range of 98 - 102 million euros

* Consolidated group net profit in the first half-year rises 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros - net profit forecast raised for 2016

* Net interest income in first half of 2016 climbs 16.0 pct to 106.0 million euros (previous year: 91.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

