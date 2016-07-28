FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Henderson Group assets up 3 pct to $95 bln as of June 30
July 28, 2016 / 6:17 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Henderson Group assets up 3 pct to $95 bln as of June 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc

* Aum increased to 95 billion pounds at June 30, reflecting net outflows of 2 billion pounds and market and currency movements of 5.1 billion pounds

* H1 underlying net profit fell 9 percent to 284.8 million pounds ($375.02 million)

* Charges from acquisition related and non-recurring items totalled 26.4 million pounds after tax

* Institutional flows recovered in the second quarter, driven by inflows into Henderson Geneva in U.S., Henderson Fixed Income and Henderson GrowthEequities in Australia and fixed income strategies in Britain

* Andrew Formica, Chief Executive of Henderson, said: our institutional flows turned positive in Q2, with a positive pipeline

* H1 underlying pretax profit 100.5 million pounds

* Interim dividend 3.2 pence per share

* H1 pretax profit 68.4 million pounds versus 98.1 million pounds year ago

* H1 underlying net profit fell 9 percent to 284.8 million pounds

* Underlying profit before tax for period was 100.5 million pounds

* Board declared an interim dividend of 3.20 pence per share for six months ending June 30

* Negative market movements in period were counterbalanced by FX translation gains as henderson's business becomes increasingly global, with usd, eur and aud strengthening 9 percent, 11 percent and 11 percent respectively, against GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7594 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

