FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-British american tobacco says profit growth to be weighted to second half of year, remains confident can deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange."
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 28, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-British american tobacco says profit growth to be weighted to second half of year, remains confident can deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange."

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British American Tobacco Plc

* Group revenue was up 7.8% at constant rates of exchange, or 6.0% on an organic basis,

* Adjusted diluted earnings per share, at constant rates of exchange, were up 13.4%.

* Board has declared an interim dividend of 51.3p, being one third of 2015 dividend, a 4% increase on last year.

* Says profit growth to be weighted to second half of year, remains confident can deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange."

* Interim dividend up 4 percent to 51.3 penceper share

* H1 adjusted diluted eps rose 10.9 percent to 111.1 pence

* H1 basic eps rose 1 percent to 143.8 pence

* Reported revenue was 4.2% higher

* Group cigarette volume was 332 billion, an increase of 3.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.