a year ago
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
July 28, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diageo we are confident of achieving our objective of mid-single digit top line growth, and in three years ending f19 delivering 100bps of organic operating margin improvement."

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Diageo Plc

* Fy operating profit rose 1.6 percent

* Pre-Exceptional eps increased 1% to 89.4 pence

* Board recommended a final dividend increase of 5% bringing full year dividend to 59.2 pence per share

* We are confident of achieving our objective of mid-single digit top line growth, and in three years ending f19 delivering 100bps of organic operating margin improvement."

* Fy underlying eps rose 1 percent to 89.4 pence

* Total dividend 59.2 penceper share

* Fy organic results improved with volume growth of 1.3%, net sales growth of 2.8%, and operating profit growth of 3.5%

* Reported net sales declined 3.0%

* Fy basic eps fell 6 percent to 89.5 pence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
