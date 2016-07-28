FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avnet makes 185p/shr cash offer for Premier Farnell
July 28, 2016 / 6:37 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avnet makes 185p/shr cash offer for Premier Farnell

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Avnet, Inc.

* Under terms of transaction, each premier farnell shareholder will be entitled to receive: for each premier farnell share: 185 pence in cash

* Avnet believes combination of avnet and premier farnell represents a strong strategic fit and is highly attractive

* Avnet has received undertakings representing 15.0 per cent. Of share capital of premier farnell

* Premier farnell directors, who have been so advised by lazard, consider financial terms of transaction to be fair and reasonable.

* Recommended cash offer for premier farnell plc

* Avnet and premier farnell reached agreement on terms of a recommended offer for of premier farnell

* Cash consideration implies an enterprise value 1 of £868 million

* Premier farnell directors intend to recommend unanimously that premier farnell shareholders vote in favour of resolutions on deal

* Offer represents a premium of approximately: 12.1 per cent. To datwyler offer

* Cash consideration payable by avnet pursuant to transaction will be funded entirely from new bank facilities with bank of america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

