July 28, 2016 / 8:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Isaria Wohnbau: takeover offer by Lone Star to Isaria shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* Voluntary public takeover offer by Lone Star to the shareholders of Isaria Wohnbau AG

* LSREF4 ARIA Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. G, an affiliate of Lone Star Real Estate Funds IV (US) L.P. and Lone Star Real Estate Fund IV (Bermuda), L.P., published offer document in relation to its voluntary public offer for acquisition of all shares of Isaria Wohnbau AG

* On July 28 acceptance period starts; shareholders of Isaria have right to tender their Isaria shares against a cash compensation of 4.50 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

