July 29 (Reuters) - Nemetschek AG

* Optimistic outlook for 2016 unchanged

* Expects to reach upper end of forecasts for revenues and adjusted EBITDA

* H1 revenue 161.5 million eur

* EBITDA adjusted for positive one-time effect rises in Q2 by 49.0 pct to eur 22.7 million

* Q2 net income 13.1 million eur

* Q2 EBITDA 24.6 million eur