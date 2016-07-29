BRIEF-RNTS Media upgrades revenue guidance for 2016

July 29 (Reuters) - RNTS Media Nv

* For 2017, company expects further revenue growth to 240+ million euros and EBITDA to reach break-even by end of calendar year, on a run-rate basis

* Increases pro-forma revenue guidance for 2016 from 160+ million euros ($177.26 million) to 185+ million euros on group level

* Upgrades revenue guidance for 2016, reflecting dynamic growth of the real-time bidding business

* Expects to also translate increased revenue into accelerated EBITDA improvement, while remaining negative on aggregate in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)