BRIEF-Fidessa says there is a degree of uncertainty as a result of Brexit

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 9 percent to 14.3 penceper share

* Says for six months to 30th june 2016, fidessa achieved revenue of £158.3 million, represents growth on a reported basis of 9%

* Says h1 recurring revenue of £136.4 million grew 8% and represents 86% of total revenue

* Says h1 diluted earnings per share have increased by 9% to 40.9 pence

* Says fidessa continues to believe that it will benefit from opportunities that will arise as a result of changes in regulation

* Says fidessa expects that 2016 constant currency growth will be around levels that it has seen in first half

* Says on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of 4% compares with 3% growth for six months ended 30th june 2015

* Says h1 revenue for sell-side business grew 9% and for buy-side business grew 5%

* Says h1 derivatives revenue of £18.9 million grew 30%

* Says total h1 operating expenses for six months ended 30 th june 2016 grew 8% to £136.5 million

* Says h1 operating profit has increased 15% to £22.0 million

* Says closed H1 with a cash balance of £66.9 million (2015: 61.6 mln stg) and no debt

* Says Fidessa continues to see structural and regulatory drivers within market, there is a degree of uncertainty as a result of brexit