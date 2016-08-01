FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Fidessa says there is a degree of uncertainty as a result of Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 1, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fidessa says there is a degree of uncertainty as a result of Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 9 percent to 14.3 penceper share

* Says for six months to 30th june 2016, fidessa achieved revenue of £158.3 million, represents growth on a reported basis of 9%

* Says h1 recurring revenue of £136.4 million grew 8% and represents 86% of total revenue

* Says h1 diluted earnings per share have increased by 9% to 40.9 pence

* Says fidessa continues to believe that it will benefit from opportunities that will arise as a result of changes in regulation

* Says fidessa expects that 2016 constant currency growth will be around levels that it has seen in first half

* Says on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of 4% compares with 3% growth for six months ended 30th june 2015

* Says h1 revenue for sell-side business grew 9% and for buy-side business grew 5%

* Says h1 derivatives revenue of £18.9 million grew 30%

* Says total h1 operating expenses for six months ended 30 th june 2016 grew 8% to £136.5 million

* Says h1 operating profit has increased 15% to £22.0 million

* Says closed H1 with a cash balance of £66.9 million (2015: 61.6 mln stg) and no debt

* Says Fidessa continues to see structural and regulatory drivers within market, there is a degree of uncertainty as a result of brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.