FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Mycronic says to buy China's Shenzhen Axxon Automation
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
August 1, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mycronic says to buy China's Shenzhen Axxon Automation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mycronic Publ AB

* Mycronic acquires Shenzhen Axxon Automation Co.,Ltd

* Has signed an agreement to acquire 75 percent for a cash consideration of approximately SEK 430 million

* Says acquisition will be financed through own funds

* Says an additional 5 percent will be acquired within this year and last 20 percent after three years

* Says Axxon develops, manufactures, and sells dispensing equipment for the electronics industry and has obtained a leading position in the SMT market in China in a short time

* In 2015, Axxon's net sales increased over 100 percent to approximately SEK 150 million with an EBIT margin exceeding 20 percent

* Mycronic says China represents approximately 40 percent of the global dispensing market, a market worth several hundred million US dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.