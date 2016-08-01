FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bet-at-home.com H1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 15.2 pct at EUR 65.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bet-at-home.com AG :

* Significant revenue growth in H1 2016 - positive EBITDA continues in Q2 2016

* Financial income increased to 1.1 million euros ($1.23 million) during first half of 2016 (H1 2015: 1.0 million euros)

* Company generated 9.0 million euros of EBITDA during first half of 2016 (H1 2015: 16.0 million euros)

* Expects EBITDA to reach a level of about 30.0 million euros in 2016 fiscal year

* H1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 15.2 pct to 65.4 million euros

* EBIT during first six months of 2016 financial year amounted to 8.5 million euros, 7.0 million euros below prior-year equivalent figure, as expected (H1 2015: 15.5 million euros)

* H1 net betting and gaming revenue grew by 13.9 pct to 53.1 million euros as a result (H1 2015: 46.6 million euros)

* Assumes growth in gross betting and gaming revenue in 2016 fiscal year of 10 pct to reach 134.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
