a year ago
BRIEF-MBB SE H1 earnings up 21.5 pct at 7.2 million euros
August 2, 2016 / 5:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MBB SE H1 earnings up 21.5 pct at 7.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MBB SE :

* Grows by 28 pct in the first half of 2016 and raises its forecast

* New revenue record with 159.4 million euros ($178.15 million) in first half of 2016 after 124.4 million euros in first half of 2015

* H1 consolidated earnings amounted to 7.2 million euros and significantly exceeded 5.9 million euros from corresponding period in 2015 by 21.5 pct

* H1 EBITDA increased by 31.6 pct from 11.8 million euros to 15.6 million euros

* Raises its forecast for 2016 to revenues of more than 310 million euros and earnings per share of more than 2.10 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
