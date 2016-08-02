FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tullett Prebon H1 revenue up 4 pct to 430 mln stg
August 2, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tullett Prebon H1 revenue up 4 pct to 430 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc

* H1 revenue rose 4 percent to 430 million stg

* Profit before tax £60.3m (2015: £52.9m)

* UK and EU are now entering uncharted waters. Once a formal negotiation procedure has been triggered, there is considerable uncertainty about outcome that will be achieved

* Any decisions that we have to make will be based on facts and not speculation

* We have a global business with a wide european footprint, so we will always be where our clients need us to be

* Half-Year report

* Underlying, before exceptional and acquisition related items . Revenue of £430.3m, an increase of 4% on prior period (2015: £415.7m)

* Underlying, before exceptional and acquisition related items operating profit £67.0m, an increase of 11% on prior period (2015: £60.6m)

* As in previous years, interim dividend for 2016 has been set at a level equal to 50% of final dividend paid for previous year

* From an fx perspective a fall in value of sterling will result in a positive impact on reported revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

