FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Greggs sees year in line after H1 underlying pretax rises
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Greggs sees year in line after H1 underlying pretax rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Greggs Plc

* Interim dividend 9.5 pence per share

* H1 sales rose 6 percent to 422 million stg

* Pre-Tax profit including property profits and exceptional charges £25.4m

* Have made an encouraging start to second half of year and are alert to any change in consumer demand that may result from current economic uncertainty

* Expect to deliver full-year growth in line with our previous expectations as well as further progress against our strategic plan

* H1 underlying diluted eps 22.3 pence versus 19.5 pence year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.