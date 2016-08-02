FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Spirent reports fall in H1 revenue, keeps FY 2016 outlook
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
August 2, 2016 / 8:17 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spirent reports fall in H1 revenue, keeps FY 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc :

* H1 revenue $213.5 mln versus $218.7 mln a year ago

* Says first half of 2016, revenue was $213.5 million (first half 2015: $218.7 mln)

* Says H1 adjusted operating profit was up 73 pct to $10.4 mln compared to $6.0 mln

* Says outlook for full year 2016 remains unchanged

* Announces its half year results for six months ended June 30 2016

* Says H1 reported operating profit was $3.1 mln(first half 2015: loss $2.2 mln)

* Says H1 revenue in networks & applications rose by 6 pct compared to first half of 2015

* Says H1 basic earnings per share was 0.16 cents (first half 2015: basic loss per share 0.21 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.