FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Direct Line H1 pretax profit 298.5 mln stg
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 2, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Direct Line H1 pretax profit 298.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

* Interim dividend 10 penceper share

* H1 pretax profit 298.5 million stg versus 315 million stg year ago

* Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 3.9% higher, with strong growth in motor in-force policies (up 2.5%) and premium rates (up 9.5%)

* Motor current-year attritional loss ratio 1 improved by 1.0pt

* Post dividends, group's estimated solvency ii capital 3 coverage ratio was 184% (pre-dividends: 199%)

* Was well prepared for uk's referendum on eu and has actively managed impacts from current volatile financial markets

* Is a uk-based business underwriting risks within uk, and it is business as usual for day-to-day operations

* Business has been working through requirements of act over past 12 months and expects to deliver these appropriately for customers and brokers

* If current trends continue throughout second half, group expects ratio for full year to be towards lower end of this range

* Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 3.9% higher, with strong growth in motor in-force policies (up 2.5%) and premium rates (up 9.5%)

* Combined operating ratio 1 from ongoing operations continued to be strong at 89.6%, 0.2pts higher, including flood re levy impact of 1.6pts.

* Interim dividend per share of 4.9 pence (1h 2015: 4.6 pence) and special interim dividend of 10.0 pence per share

* Return on tangible equity 1,2 of 23.1% (1h 2015: 21.2%). Profit before tax decreased £16.5m to £298.5m (1h 2015: £315.0m)

* Well-Placed operationally given its business model and uk market position; however, it is too early to quantify future implications on wider economy, for example asset prices.

* Insurance act 2015 will come into effect in august 2016, which represents a significant change to commercial insurance contract law

* Maintains its combined operating ratio expectation for 2016 in range of 93% to 95% for ongoing operations, assuming a normal annual level of weather claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.