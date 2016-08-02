FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immofinanz completes acquisition of 26 pct stake in CA Immo
#Financials
August 2, 2016 / 9:38 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immofinanz completes acquisition of 26 pct stake in CA Immo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Immofinanz Ag

* Immofinanz completes the acquisition of an investment of approx. 26% in CA Immo

* Immofinanz has completed purchase of 25,690,163 bearer shares (representing an investment of approx. 26%) of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

* This acquisition creates basis for merger of these two companies into one of leading property groups in Europe- CEO

* Four registered shares of CA Immo from O1 Group limited (Cyprus) included

* Purchase price for package totals approx. Eur 604 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
