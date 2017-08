BRIEF-Devro H1 revenue 112.9 mln stg

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Devro Plc

* Interim dividend 2.7 penceper share

* H1 revenue 112.9 mln stg versus 112.7 mln stg year earlier

* Expectations for full year underlying operating profit remain unchanged - CEO

* Six month revenue unchanged year on year, with exchange rate benefits offsetting effects of lower sales volumes

* H1 underlying profit before tax £13.7 mln stg versus 13.6 mln stg year earlier

* Exceptional costs expected to be approximately 20 mln stg for full year