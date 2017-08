Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Wins EPCI contract contracts from the Glasgow based shipbuilder and marine fabricator, Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited

* Contracts, worth more than 160 million Norwegian crowns ($19 million), cover deliveries to two 100 meter ferries for Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4467 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)