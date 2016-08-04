FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 5:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum says H1 EBITDA up 23 pct at 103 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum Ag

* news: rhön-klinikum ag: interim report for the first six months of 2016:rhön-klinikum ag continues its strong growth - strategic focus on network medicine and digitalisation

* Says 414,403 patients treated

* Says ebitda in amount of euro 103.4 million includes dissolving provisions of euro 41 million

* Says outlook for 2016 remains unchanged: revenues between euro 1.17 billion and euro 1.20 billion

* Says ebitda between euro 155 million and euro 165 million

* Says must expect a drop in revenues of roughly 1 % for current financial year arising, in particular, from discounts on additional volume which were agreed in 2013

* Says revenues stand at euro 590.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

