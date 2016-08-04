FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch Q2 revenue up at EUR 105.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* Announces strong second quarter and first half of 2016

* Revenue in Q2 increased to 105.0 million euros ($116.96 million) (previous year: 101.2 million euros), and total output rose to 110.0 million euros (previous year: 106.3 million euros)

* Q2 EBIT before currency effects climbed 25 percent to 6.6 million euros (previous year: 5.3 million euros)

* Q2 net income for period including currency effects of -0.2 million euros (previous year: -1.4 million euros) and after financial expenses and income taxes increased to 3.5 million euros (previous year: 1.5 million euros)

* Confirms 2016 forecast of a slight improvement in revenue to around 410 million euros and an increase in EBIT before currency effects to a total of 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
