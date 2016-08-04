FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inmarsat retruns to growth in Q2 with 6 pct revenue rise
August 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inmarsat retruns to growth in Q2 with 6 pct revenue rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc

* Interim dividend 0.2059 usdper share

* Q2 revenue rose 6.1 percent to 330.4 million usd

* Inmarsat returned to growth in q2, more than compensating for a soft q1.

* Outlook for our markets and company has become much more difficult to forecast

* Re-Iterate our current guidance of: . 2016 revenues (ex ligado networks income) of $1,175m to $1,250m. 2018 revenues (ex ligado networks income) of $1,450m to $1,600m

* Net debt to be normally maintained at less than 3.5x ebitda.

* Q2 total revenues up $19.0m (+6.1%) at $330.4m (q2 2015: $311.4m)

* Profit after tax up $22.6m (+41.7%) at $76.8m (q2 2015: $54.2m)

* Q2 underlying ebitda rose 21.9 percent to 202.2 million usd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

