a year ago
BRIEF-Kerry Group sees FY EPS growth at middle to low end of guidance
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 4, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kerry Group sees FY EPS growth at middle to low end of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kerry Group Plc

* Growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2016 is expected to be towards middle to lower end of 6% to 10% range of 320 to 332 cent per share

* EPS guidance made "taking into account the increased currency headwinds of 5% at current exchange rates"

* international trading environment will remain challenging in H2 2016

* says too early to quantify the longer term implications of Brexit, the Group recognises the broader macroeconomic uncertainty caused by the UK vote

* consumer confidence has weakened as a result of uncertainty following UK vote, but Kerry remains confident business is well positioned to address the challenges decision may present

* Says EPS growth at mid to low end of guidance due to increased currency headwinds of 5% at current exchange rates

* Adjusted* EPS up 7.5% to 133.8 cent

* H1 revenue rose 0.3 percent to 3.04 billion eur

* Group trading margin up 70 basis points to 10.6% Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

