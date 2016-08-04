BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group H1 adjusted operating profit rises

Aug 4 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* H1 revenue up 9% to £721.9 million (h1 2015: £663.0 million); total income up 11% to £785.8 million (h1 2015: £705.9 million)

* H1 adjusted operating profit up 9% at £333.3 million (h1 2015: £305.7 million)

* Interim dividend increased 11.1% to 12.0 pence per share (h1 2015: 10.8 pence per share) in line with our stated dividend policy

* Believe this transaction can best position us to accelerate our growth strategy and deliver substantial value creation for shareholders

* Merger with Deutsche Börse, announced in March 2016, making good progress - shareholder approvals achieved in July and work underway on regulatory consents

* We are delighted to have achieved shareholder approvals and are now focused on securing regulatory consents-CEO

* Work is continuing to achieve outstanding regulatory consents for DB deal