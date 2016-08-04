FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group H1 adjusted operating profit rises
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group H1 adjusted operating profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* H1 revenue up 9% to £721.9 million (h1 2015: £663.0 million); total income up 11% to £785.8 million (h1 2015: £705.9 million)

* H1 adjusted operating profit up 9% at £333.3 million (h1 2015: £305.7 million)

* Interim dividend increased 11.1% to 12.0 pence per share (h1 2015: 10.8 pence per share) in line with our stated dividend policy

* Believe this transaction can best position us to accelerate our growth strategy and deliver substantial value creation for shareholders

* Merger with Deutsche Börse, announced in March 2016, making good progress - shareholder approvals achieved in July and work underway on regulatory consents

* We are delighted to have achieved shareholder approvals and are now focused on securing regulatory consents-CEO

* Work is continuing to achieve outstanding regulatory consents for DB deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.