BRIEF-Kongsberg wins EPCI contract for newbuild RoPax ferry
August 4, 2016 / 6:40 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Kongsberg wins EPCI contract for newbuild RoPax ferry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg Maritime together with its wholly owned subsidiary Kongsberg Maritime Engineering (KME) will execute project

* Contract, worth more than 120 million Norwegian crowns ($14.18 million), cover engineering and maritime technology deliveries to a RoPax ferry for Irish Continental Group (ICG)

* Engineering and construction phase is estimated to be two years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4604 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

