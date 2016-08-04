FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kongsberg wins EPC contract for two heavy lift/accommodation units
August 4, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg wins EPC contract for two heavy lift/accommodation units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg Maritime has been awarded offshore EPC contracts with China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI)

* Contracts, worth more than 520 million Norwegian crowns ($61.52 million), cover deliveries to two semi-submersible heavy lift & accommodation vessels; OOS Serooskerke and OOS Walcheren, to be built at CMHI (Jiangsu) in Haimen, China for Serooskerke Shipco BV / Walcheren Shipco BV in the Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4529 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

