a year ago
BRIEF-Allgeier Q2 prelim. EBIT up 50 pct at 4.8 million euros
#IT Services & Consulting
August 4, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allgeier Q2 prelim. EBIT up 50 pct at 4.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE :

* Preliminary consolidated EBITDA in continuing operations amounted to 7.6 million euros for Q2, 19 per cent above equivalent figure for previous-year period (previous year: 6.4 million euros)

* Q2 preliminary operating revenue was up 12 per cent compared with previous year's equivalent period to reach 127 million euros (previous year: 113 million euros)

* Q2 preliminary consolidated EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) in continuing operations of 4.8 million euros reflect 50 per cent year-on-year growth (previous year: 3.2 million euros)

* Adjusted consolidated group-EBITDA should continue to report a faster rate of growth in second half 2016 than topline growth rate, according to planning

* Total operating revenue is set to increase by around 10 per cent during second six months of 2016, according to group planning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
