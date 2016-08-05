FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-HolidayCheck Group H1 revenue 55.0 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
August 5, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HolidayCheck Group H1 revenue 55.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - HolidayCheck Group AG :

* Expands market share in second quarter of 2016 - revenue and EBITDA both up on previous year

* Consolidated revenue for H1 was up by a small margin of 0.5 percent from 54.7 million euros in 2015 to 55.0 million euros ($61.27 million) in current financial year

* At 1.0 million euros, EBITDA for first half of 2016 was down 37.5 percent year on year (first half 2015: 1.6 million euros)

* EBIT for first half of 2016 stood at minus 1.8 million euros compared with minus 1.7 million euros in same period of 2015

* Consolidated net income/loss from continuing operations was minus 1.7 million euros in first half of 2016 (first half 2015: minus 3.0 million euros)

* Believes that revenue of HolidayCheck Group could be increased in financial 2016 by a percentage figure in middle single digits (and therefore above industry average) compared with previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.