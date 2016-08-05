FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Esure H1 pretax profit falls 64 pct, sees limited Brexit impact
#Financials
August 5, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Esure H1 pretax profit falls 64 pct, sees limited Brexit impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - esure Group Plc :

* H1 pretax profit fell 64.2 pct to 37.7 mln stg

* Interim dividend 3 pence per share

* H1 revenue rose 22.3 pct to 72.9 mln stg

* Combined operating ratio 3.4 percentage points higher at 99.2 pct (H1 2015: 95.8 pct) largely driven by adverse weather events in first half of 2016

* Solvency II group coverage ratio of 126 pct (FY 2015: 123 pct), post dividend; and solvency II solo coverage ratio of 136 pct (FY 2015: 138 pct)

* Chairman - on June 7, we announced a strategic review of Gocompare.com to ensure we continue to focus on maximising shareholder value and review is ongoing.

* UK referendum result is expected to have limited impact on group's operations

* Gross written premiums up 16.3 pct to 320.4 mln stg (H1 2015: 275.5 mln stg)

* In-Force policies up 3.7 pct to 2.076 mln in first half of 2016 (FY 2015: 2.001 mln, H1 2015: 1.995 mln) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
