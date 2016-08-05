FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rame Energy says can no longer trade on a solvent basis
August 5, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rame Energy says can no longer trade on a solvent basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Rame Energy Plc

* Appointment of administrators

* As a result, directors, having taken advice, have concluded that group can no longer continue to trade on a solvent basis

* Appointed andrew beckingham and colin prescott of leonard curtis recovery limited as joint administrators of company on 4 august 2016

* Due to difficult market conditions and outcome of uk referendum on exiting european union, company has been unable to complete fundraising

* Suspension of shares will remain in place until such time as company is able to publish its audited annual report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

