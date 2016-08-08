FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-QSC says Q2 consolidated net income swings to profit of EUR 0.2 mln
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 8, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-QSC says Q2 consolidated net income swings to profit of EUR 0.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - QSC AG :

* Gains further earnings strength in strong quarter

* Q2 revenue 99.2 million euros ($110.12 million) versus 100.9 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 10.7 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBIT 2.0 million euros

* Q2 consolidated net income came to 0.2 million euros, as against -2.7 million euros in Q2 of 2015

* After strong first half of 2016, can confirm forecast presented at end of February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
