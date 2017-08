Aug 8 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* PWO concludes a syndicated loan agreement for the first time

* Secures volume of 100 million euros ($110.92 million) for five years

* Loan combines previously existing bilateral financing and expands group's financial leeway