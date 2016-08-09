FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Legal & General H1 operating profit rises 10 pct to 822 mln stg
August 9, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Legal & General H1 operating profit rises 10 pct to 822 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit rose 23 percent to 826 million stg

* Net cash generation up 16

* H1 adjusted operating profit rose 10 percent to 822 million stg

* Net cash generation up 16% to £727m (h1 2015: £629m)

* Solvency ii coverage ratio of 158%, (163% on a shareholder basis)

* Real assets business has been impacted by uncertainty caused by referendum, leading to fewer transactions in property market

* H1 eps rose 24 percent to 11.27 pence

* H1 profit after tax rose 22 percent to 667 million stg

* H1 adjusted eps rose 14 percent to 11.2 pence

* L&G Retirement H1 operating profit 406 million stg versus 281 million stg year ago

* Annuity assets up 18% at £51.0bn (h1 2015: £43.4bn)

* Lgim aum up 18% at £841.5bn (h1 2015: £714.6bn)

* New formulaic approach to setting interim dividend: 30% of 2015 full year dividend at 4.00p per share

* Lgim external net flows remained positive at £9.6bn (h1 2015: £13.8bn) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

