Aug 10 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG :

* Acquires office property with significant letting potential in Berlin

* Total investment volume of around 32.1 million euros ($35.80 million)

* Property was sold by a private seller and transaction was brokered by colliers international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)